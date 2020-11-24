Rain Chances Up Wednesday – Possible Storms

Something we haven’t seen in a long time, measurable rain! We have some in the forecast on Wednesday. The Storm Prediction Center has the Tennessee Valley under *MARGINAL RISK* for severe thunderstorms on Wednesday.

This frontal boundary isn’t the strongest one. Expect areas of rain and scattered storms on Wednesday. Gusty winds to 40 mph will be the biggest threat. Futurecast shows a few showers early then a greater chance of rain and storms through the afternoon and early evening.





Rain totals are around 1″ including Wednesday then another system over the weekend. This will take care of the potential ‘driest November on record.’ Temperatures trend much cooler next week.

