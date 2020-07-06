Rain Chances Up In the Coming Days – Watching the Gulf of Mexico

I hope everyone had a safe July of 4th weekend. We hit 92° on the 4th and 93° on Sunday. Rain chances are up in the coming days with a stalled out front in the area. Waves of low pressure move along it keeping the southeast unsettled to start this week.

3pm Monday – Scattered showers for some

2pm Tuesday – More storms around

Rain chances are up through Wednesday as that same front hangs around the southeast. This will also keep our temperatures down in the middle to upper 80s through Thursday. Lower to middle 90s are unlikely until next weekend as we head toward the middle of July.

Here is a quick update on the rain totals for the year. We are in good shape for July already. We are up to 1.20″ which is a shade under 30% of our monthly total less than a week into the month. With more rain this week, we should have a problem hitting the monthly average of 4.05″ with still three weeks to go!





Active Tropical Atlantic:

Tropical Storm Edouard is in the open Atlantic with no threat to anyone. A system in the gulf has a chance to develop another tropical storm. Right now it would likely impact the Carolinas later this week. Regardless, showers and storms are likely along the Alabama/Florida Gulf Coasts this week. Fay is the next name on the list.

Here is the updated list of names for the 2020 season:

