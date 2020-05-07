Rain begins Friday morning, leads to a chilly weekend!

Huntsville International shows a monthly rainfall deficit for the first time since December as of Thursday. May has been drier than average, but the year to date rainfall is still way above average: the wettest on record through early May!

Think that’s a lot? There are some with a lot more nearby!

50.68″ in Sewanee, Tennessee

48.29″ in Lacey’s Spring

46.52″ in Scottsboro

40.79″ in Florence

40.41″ in Boaz

Rain moves in early Friday morning setting up a cloudy, wet, breezy and chilly day! We’ll be lucky to see the temperature top out much above 60ºF by mid-afternoon.









Friday’s rain won’t be all that significant, but the wind, the breeze, and the cool air will make it a not-so-nice day for being outdoors!

Frosty mornings and cool afternoons for the weekend

Mother’s Day weekend historically isn’t cold. In fact, low temperatures in the thirties are rare territory around here in the month of May!

Only twenty-two occurrences of 30s in May from 1907 to 2019 in Huntsville, Alabama!

That’s 22 out of 3472 days; 0.6% of all May mornings have started out at 39ºF or lower.

May 7th is the latest freeze on record in Huntsville, but we know there have been later freezes that didn’t make the record books (because they weren’t recorded) in the early 1900s.

Including Thursday morning’s low, this May could have as many as three occurrences of thirties because we’re expecting lows as cold as the mid-30s again on Saturday morning and Sunday morning!





We do warm up some next week, but it will be at least 8 to 10 days before the weather really starts to feel like “May.”

The two-week outlook from the Climate Prediction Center shows a better chance of some warmer weather around and after mid-month.

Looking for the rest of the forecast? It’s always online at WHNT.com/Weather and in the “Daily Forecast” section on Live Alert 19!



-Jason

Connect with me!

Facebook

Twitter (@simpsonwhnt)