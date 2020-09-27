Rain arrives Monday, then drying out for the rest of the week

North Alabama and south Tennessee experienced a thorough soaking last week, and it looks like drenching rain is in the forecast for Monday.

A cold front will provide the “lift” necessary for sparking widespread showers and a few thunderstorms Monday morning through Monday evening.

Expect the showers to arrive in northwest Alabama after 9am, move into central Alabama around 1pm, and enter northeast Alabama around 4pm.

How much rain are we expecting from this round?

It won’t be nearly as much compared to the deluge last week, and if anything, it would only provide about 0.5″ to 1″ of rain — that is, unless a few showers “train” over the same areas over and over again, or if a downpour were to drop a large amount of rain in a short amount of time.

The showers will dissipate late Monday night through Tuesday morning, but beyond Tuesday, it will be several days until our next opportunity for precipitation.

This cold front is also associated with a BIG cool down for this week! Details on the big temperature drop are available on the News 19 Forecast Discussion Page.

~ Christina

Connect with me!

Facebook: Christina Edwards, WHNT

Twitter: @ChristinaWHNTwx