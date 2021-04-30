Rain and storms become likely by Sunday: some strong storms possible

A very ‘unsettled’ weather pattern begins Sunday, and it lasts through the middle of next week.

The word ‘unsettled’ is meteorologist for ¯\_(ツ)_/¯ when it comes to exactly when and exactly where rain and storms develop!

Put another way, we can see the environment for several rounds of thunderstorms, and there are some general time frames for the best chance of rain and storms, but as far as specific start/stop times: ¯\_(ツ)_/¯.

A disturbance moving overhead Sunday afternoon and evening kicks off a wave of scattered showers from midday through the afternoon: mostly light rain. Some heavier thunderstorms develop over Mississippi Sunday evening and move toward North and Central Alabama late Sunday/early Monday.

The Storm Prediction Center outlines a risk of a few severe storms with hail or strong wind gusts in that time frame: mainly over western Alabama:

The Storm Prediction Center outlines a threat of a few severe storms by Sunday evening/night in Mississippi, Tennessee and western Alabama.

Following this, a southwesterly flow in the southern branch of the jet stream keeps weak disturbances coming at times through Monday and Tuesday.

A very humid, unstable atmosphere won’t need a lot of push to generate some locally-heavy storms both days with frequent lightning, heavy rain, gusty winds and some hail. The coverage of rain/storms will be very uneven: some getting a little rain, some getting several inches of rain.

The average rainfall around here in the next seven days is around two inches; however, some will get a lot less and some could get quite a bit more. It all depends on where these scattered, unevenly-distributed storms end up.





