Rain and snow, some minor accumulations possible Saturday night

Low-to-no impact snow mixed with rain and sleet through Saturday night/Sunday morning

Clouds thickening this evening prevent a major temperature plunge, but it still gets cold tonight! Expect morning lows in the upper 20s and lower 30s early Saturday morning. A southeast breeze helps kick off a temperature rise early in the day, though: pushing the thermometer up into the upper 40s before rain moves in Saturday afternoon.





Most of the rain looks light: generally less than 1/2″ in all through Saturday night. Since we don’t warm up much (mid-to-upper 40s), we expect some of the rain to mix with or change to sleet and snow at times between 3 PM and midnight.

Minor accumulations (less than 1″) of snow/sleet build up in the grass, rooftops, and other elevated ‘cold’ places: especially in the higher elevations of Northeast Alabama and up the Cumberland Plateau into the Tennessee. Locally 1-2″ snowfall is possible near and northeast of Sewanee in the higher terrain.

Travel? Snow? Problems?

We do not expect any ‘major’ or ‘widespread’ hazardous, icy travel in Alabama or Tennessee Saturday night; however, there may be some patchy areas where snow/sleet comes down a little harder that get some short-term slick spots through Sunday morning. Over-all, pavement temperatures will be in the mid-30s during this even, so other than trouble spots on the higher mountains in Jackson County, Alabama and Franklin, Marion, Grundy and Coffee Counties in Tennessee, expect wet roads.

Sunday looks quiet

Quiet and chilly! Temperatures start out Sunday morning in the 30s, and even with the sunshine breaking through by afternoon, we just don’t see much of a warm-up. Expect highs in the 40s with a brisk north-northeast wind.

-Jason

