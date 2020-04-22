Rain and heavy storms begin late Wednesday, lasting into Thursday

Heavy rain and severe storms expected Wednesday night through Thursday

Two waves of rain and thunderstorms are likely in Alabama and, to a lesser extent, Southern Middle Tennessee from late Wednesday night through Thursday afternoon. Ahead of the storms, Wednesday looks like a decent day: a slim chance of a brief, light shower between 8 AM and noon, after that generally dry with a high near 70ºF and a light southeast breeze.

Tracking the two rounds of storms…

The Storm Prediction Center outlines two substantial threats of severe weather through Thursday. The first one won’t impact North Alabama until late Wednesday evening, and even then, the primary issue will be some noisy, windy storms in the overnight hours: limited threat of a few wind gusts over 50 miles per hour.



The second threat is conditional: “subject to one or more conditions or requirements being met; made or granted on certain terms.”







Why is the midday-afternoon threat “conditional,” and what in the world does that mean to you?



It means simply IF storms develop, they could rapidly become severe. The actual existence of storms is questionable, but if some manage to develop over Northeast Alabama, they might be really nasty.



There will be plenty of energy and wind shear to fuel them, so IF they are there (especially over Northeast Alabama), we’ll have to watch them closely. Be alert, be ready, and be listening in case one of those isolated Thursday storms comes near you.

Total rainfall through Thursday afternoon ends up around 0.5″ to 1.5″ for most of North Alabama; expect lesser rainfall totals in Southern Tennessee and greater amounts south of Huntsville near Brindlee, Sand and Lookout Mountains.

