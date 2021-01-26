Quieter weather ahead for Tuesday

Huntsville hit 71ºF on Monday. Muscle Shoals made it to 75ºF ahead of the rain and storms. We won’t be getting that warm again for a while, but Tuesday won’t be half bad! The average high temperature in Huntsville on January 26th is 52ºF; we’ll beat that by a solid 10 to 15 degrees Tuesday afternoon with partial sunshine and no rain before 5 PM.







Another storm system brings a chance of some showers after sunset Tuesday. That one has no risk of severe storms with it, and it will actually serve to draw some slightly cooler air south for the middle of the week.

Yet another cold front moves through Wednesday: shifting the wind to the northwest and ushering in much colder air for the end of the week! Temperatures nosedive from Monday’s warmth to highs in the low-40s on Thursday, and we expect a hard freeze by Thursday night/Friday morning.

Lows may fall off as far as the low-to-mid-20s by daybreak Friday, but in true late January form, a quick rebound takes us back to near 60ºF this weekend (with another chance of some rain and thunderstorms).

