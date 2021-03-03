Quieter Pattern Ahead – Mild Days & Chilly Nights

After around three inches of rain in the Tennessee Valley since Friday along with some sleet, the weather pattern dries out over the next several days. Rain chances are limited. This is good news as we know things can get active in a hurry now we are in our severe weather season.





Here are some notable dates ahead! We are less than two weeks from ‘springing forward.’ It will be darker going to work with a brighter sky in the evening. Set your clocks forward one hour before you go to bed Saturday night, March 13. St. Patrick’s Day is March 17 with the first day of spring, March 20. It arrives early in the morning. Here is a look at the sunrise/sunset for Monday, March 15.

Sunrise: 6:56am

Sunset: 6:54pm

February & March Calendars





Hard to believe we can go from 19° to 70° in a week, but that is Alabama for you. We’ve started March in the 50s. Milder air returns this week. One thing to note, it can still get cold in March. We can get snow as well. As far as long duration cold events like we saw in February, it’s not happening. Frost is still in the cards as well, so hold off on planting for a bit longer.

Milder temperatures are expected overall for the next two weeks. The average high from March 3-17 is around 63°. The 8-14 outlook is above average for the Tennessee Valley. There are plenty of 60s and 70s ahead! ENJOY!

March 3-17 outlook

