Quiet Wednesday leads to a stormy Thursday

Two – potentially three– rounds of thunderstorms move through Alabama and Tennessee on Thursday. The first wave hits early in the morning (similar to last Wednesday), and while it may not have the same ‘severe’ potential as the later-day storms, they can still be disruptive!

The Morning Round

Round one between roughly 4 AM and 10 AM brings these impacts:

Heavy rainfall: wide range of total rainfall from as little as 1/4″ to as much as 2″ through 10 AM.

Frequent lightning: this alone caused numerous power outages last week!

Gusty winds: most storms will not have ‘high’ wind potential, but some gusts around 40+ MPH are possible in the morning with the stronger storms.

The Afternoon/Evening Round

What happens between 2 PM and midnight depends heavily on how widespread rain and storms are behind the first main round. Last Wednesday, the severe threat was limited greatly because it just kept raining.

Counting on the ‘failure mode’ is like counting on a driver to stop for you if you walk in front of a bus. The driver might be able to do it, but let’s not count on it.

Assuming most model guidance has a good handle on this, we expect a break in thunderstorm activity from around 10-11 AM to around 1-2 PM. That would be enough to get the atmosphere very unstable while adding strong wind shear: setting the stage for individual ‘supercell’ storms capable of producing tornadoes, high wind gusts, and very large hail.

This afternoon/evening round could start as early as 2 PM in The Shoals and last to as late as 2 AM near the Alabama/Georgia state line:

Flash flooding is also a threat! Last week’s rainfall ranged from less than two inches to more than seven inches. This week, it probably won’t do the exact same thing, but it has the same kind of potential! Some spots getting more than 3-4 inches of rain could lead to some flash flooding again: this may not be the exact same places, though!

-Jason

