Quiet Saturday, but we’re setting up for a Sunday soaker!

Fast-paced weather changes are the name of the game this time of year, and that’s what you can look forward to this weekend and next week!

Drier air leaves us with some afternoon sunshine Saturday, but the air stays cool: highs in the 50s with a light northeast wind. It’s a good day to be outdoors raking leaves if that’s on your plate; take advantage of the time because the environment gets a lot more hostile for that from Sunday into next week.

Iron Bowl weather looks really good in Tuscaloosa: kickoff temps in the 60s under a fair sky, dropping to the 50s by the fourth quarter with a light north wind.

Clouds quickly fill in again overnight into Sunday morning, and a healthy, soaking rain develops over most of Alabama and Southern Tennessee through Sunday afternoon and evening.

It may not rain ALL day Sunday, but the afternoon and evening look soaking wet for most of the region as a slow-moving disturbance in the subtropical jet stream provides the lift (muscle) for persistent steady rain and a few heavier thunderstorms mainly south of the Tennessee Valley. Some severe storms could develop near the Gulf Coast; that threat should stay well south of us, though.





After Sunday’s rain, we’re turning a LOT colder!

See the rest of the forecast – always online at WHNT.com/Weather and in the “Daily Forecast” section on Live Alert 19!



-Jason

Connect with me!

Facebook

Twitter (@simpsonwhnt)