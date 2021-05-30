Quick warm up on the way, back to the summer sizzle early this week

Did you enjoy the natural air conditioning this weekend?! Soon you will need to turn the mechanical one back on, as summer’s heat quickly returns to the Tennessee Valley.

An advancing area of disturbed weather will cause the wind to change direction — from the north to the south-southeast — on Monday, opening the door for warmer, more humid air to flow back into North Alabama and South Tennessee.

Monday morning will start out cool — about 10 degrees below average — as sunrise temperatures settle into the low to mid 50s.

But temperatures will quickly rise into the mid 80s Monday afternoon, which is on par for the average high for May 31.

On Tuesday, a nearby surface low will amplify a pressure gradient over the Southeast, causing hotter and more humid air to surge into the Tennessee Valley. As a result, morning lows will jump back up to the low 60s, and afternoon highs will rocket into the upper 80s, and potentially hit the 90s again.

More stormy weather on the way?

As low pressure inches closer to the Tennessee Valley, scattered showers and storms will begin to bubble up across the region late Tuesday as well as Wednesday afternoon.

However, more widespread downpours and thunderstorms are expected Thursday and Friday as the core of the storm system moves through the Southeast.

Overall, these showers and storms won’t be major rainmakers, as only about 0.5 to 1 inch of rainfall is expected Wednesday evening through Friday night. However, any little bit of rainfall helps as we head into the first week of June!