How to program your NOAA weather radio

News 19 meteorologists strongly recommend you get a NOAA weather radio.  It costs about $40 and will alert you during a severe weather situation, if programmed correctly.

Please get a NOAA weather radio with Specific Area Message Encoding, or S.A.M.E.

We recommend the Midland WR-120.

News 19 Chief Meteorologist Jason Simpson demonstrates how to program the Midland WR 120 model in the video clip.

Here’s a list of NOAA weather radio frequencies. You’ll also find information on the S.A.M.E. codes broken down by state.

Here is a list of S.A.M.E. codes for Tennessee Valley Counties:

  • Colbert – 001033
  • DeKalb – 001049
  • Franklin – 001059
  • Lauderdale – 001077
  • Lawrence – 001079
  • Limestone – 001083
  • Lincoln, TN – 047103
  • Madison – 001089
  • Marshall – 001095
  • Morgan – 001103

These counties are not officially in the News 19 viewing area, but if you border these counties, you may want to include them in your warning list.

  • Blount – 001009
  • Cherokee – 001019
  • Cullman – 001043
  • Etowah – 001055
  • Itawamba, MS – 028057
  • Marion – 001093
  • Tishimingo, MS – 028141
  • Winston – 001133

