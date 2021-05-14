How to program your NOAA weather radio

News 19 meteorologists strongly recommend you get a NOAA weather radio. It costs about $40 and will alert you during a severe weather situation, if programmed correctly.
Please get a NOAA weather radio with Specific Area Message Encoding, or S.A.M.E.
We recommend the Midland WR-120.
News 19 Chief Meteorologist Jason Simpson demonstrates how to program the Midland WR 120 model in the video clip.
Here’s a list of NOAA weather radio frequencies. You’ll also find information on the S.A.M.E. codes broken down by state.
Here is a list of S.A.M.E. codes for Tennessee Valley Counties:
- Colbert – 001033
- DeKalb – 001049
- Franklin – 001059
- Lauderdale – 001077
- Lawrence – 001079
- Limestone – 001083
- Lincoln, TN – 047103
- Madison – 001089
- Marshall – 001095
- Morgan – 001103
These counties are not officially in the News 19 viewing area, but if you border these counties, you may want to include them in your warning list.
- Blount – 001009
- Cherokee – 001019
- Cullman – 001043
- Etowah – 001055
- Itawamba, MS – 028057
- Marion – 001093
- Tishimingo, MS – 028141
- Winston – 001133