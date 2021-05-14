How to program your NOAA weather radio

News 19 meteorologists strongly recommend you get a NOAA weather radio. It costs about $40 and will alert you during a severe weather situation, if programmed correctly.

Please get a NOAA weather radio with Specific Area Message Encoding, or S.A.M.E.

We recommend the Midland WR-120.

A Midland NOAA weather radio

News 19 Chief Meteorologist Jason Simpson demonstrates how to program the Midland WR 120 model in the video clip.

Here’s a list of NOAA weather radio frequencies. You’ll also find information on the S.A.M.E. codes broken down by state.

Here is a list of S.A.M.E. codes for Tennessee Valley Counties:

Colbert – 001033

DeKalb – 001049

Franklin – 001059

Lauderdale – 001077

Lawrence – 001079

Limestone – 001083

Lincoln, TN – 047103

Madison – 001089

Marshall – 001095

Morgan – 001103

These counties are not officially in the News 19 viewing area, but if you border these counties, you may want to include them in your warning list.

Blount – 001009

Cherokee – 001019

Cullman – 001043

Etowah – 001055

Itawamba, MS – 028057

Marion – 001093

Tishimingo, MS – 028141

Winston – 001133