Preliminary storm damage rated EF-2 and EF-3 from Thursday’s tornadoes in Alabama

The National Weather Service in Birmingham deployed two storm damage survey teams to assess the extent of the tornado damage in central Alabama.

A long-tracked tornado moved through Shelby County, causing a 34 mile path of destruction from near Helena to near Vandiver, including EF-3 damage in Eagle Point.

Additional reports indicate that EF-2 tornado damage was found in Pelham and Ohatchee.

More details on the tornadoes’ damage will be forthcoming over the next several days.

Below is additional information from the National Weather Service in Birmingham.

PUBLIC INFORMATION STATEMENT NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE BIRMINGHAM AL 516 PM CDT FRI MAR 26 2021 ...NWS DAMAGE SURVEY PRELIMINARY RESULTS FOR FRIDAY, MARCH 26TH... .OVERVIEW... NUMEROUS SUPERCELLS, SOME PRODUCING LONG TRACK STRONG TORNADOES, TRACKED ALONG AND SOUTH OF THE I-20/59 CORRIDOR DURING THE AFTERNOON AND EVENING HOURS ON THURSDAY, MARCH 25TH. THE TORNADOES PRODUCED EXTENSIVE PROPERTY DAMAGE, NUMEROUS INJURIES, AND MULTIPLE FATALITIES. PRELIMINARY RESULTS: GROUND AND AERIAL SURVEYS HAVE CONFIRMED A CONTINUOUS 34 MILE TORNADO PATH FROM NEAR HELENA TO NEAR VANDIVER IN SHELBY COUNTY. THIS INCLUDES EF2 DAMAGE IN PELHAM AND EF3 DAMAGE IN EAGLE POINT. AN ADDITIONAL AREA OF EF2 DAMAGE WAS FOUND NEAR OHATCHEE. EF1 TORNADOES HAVE BEEN CONFIRMED IN THE ROEBUCK AREA OF NORTHEAST BIRMINGHAM AND IN SOUTHWEST PICKENS COUNTY. EF1 TORNADO DAMAGE WAS FOUND IN SOUTHERN SHELBY COUNTY AND FAR NORTHWESTERN CHILTON COUNTY. GROUND SURVEYS HAVE NOT YET BEEN DONE OF THE MORE SIGNIFICANT DAMAGE IN HALE, PERRY, AND BIBB COUNTIES FOR THIS STORM. SURVEYS REMAIN ONGOING. AT THIS TIME, STORM SURVEYS ARE ONGOING FOR THE FOLLOWING COUNTIES TODAY: TEAM ONE: PRIMARY TARGETS: ST. CLAIR, CALHOUN, AND SOUTHERN CHEROKEE COUNTIES. ADDITIONAL PUBLIC INFORMATION STATEMENTS WILL BE ISSUED PERIODICALLY THROUGH THE DAY, AS SURVEY TEAMS REPORT BACK THEIR FINDINGS. A MAJOR CONTRIBUTION TO THE SUCCESS OF OUR SEVERE WEATHER WARNING PROGRAM IS THE RECEIPT OF STORM REPORTS FROM ALL OUR CUSTOMERS AND PARTNERS. IF YOU WITNESSED OR ARE AWARE OF ANY STORM DAMAGE DUE TO HIGH WINDS OR TORNADOES, PLEASE CONTACT YOUR LOCAL EMERGENCY MANAGEMENT OFFICE. YOU CAN ALSO REPORT SEVERE WEATHER BY USING #BMXWX ON TWITTER.