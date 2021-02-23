Potholes expected across Tennessee Valley after winter storm

COLBERT COUNTY, Ala. — The number of potholes on the roads can increase exponentially following winter weather; but what do ice and potholes have in common?

When it rains, water seeps under the pavement and when temperatures drop, that water freezes and expands. The ice then melts, leaving behind weakened asphalt that cracks and crumbles under the weight of motor vehicles.

Seth Burkett with the Alabama Department of Transportation said crews will be busy following last week’s winter storm.

“Anything that they’ve taken note of over the past week or so that may have been forming, or any potholes that were popping up during that time, they’ll be getting out there trying to address those,” Burkett said.

Burkett said the last time he saw an ice event like last week was in 2015, and the potholes were endless—to the point that News 19 even began airing a daily segment called “Pothole of the Day.”

Burkett has advice on what drivers should do if they see a pothole or road damage of any kind.

“If you see or hit one it’s a good idea to go ahead and let us know about it just in case we aren’t aware of it already,” Burkett said.

Burkett said alerting officials about potholes when you see them not only saves you trouble but other drivers on the road as well.

To make a report, contact your local street or road department. You can also submit a report to the Alabama Department of Transportation by clicking here.