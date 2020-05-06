Potentially record cold temperatures on tap this weekend

The month of May can feature temperature big temperature extremes, and this weekend is no exception. While many consider May to be the unofficial start of summer, it will feel more like winter in time for Mother’s Day! This cold snap could mean frost for the usual cold spots! If you are consistently colder than the ‘airport temperature’ you see on TV, plan to protect gardens this weekend.

Cold front on the way Friday

A cold front will swing into the Tennessee Valley on Friday, bringing widespread rain showers as well as a blast of Arctic air to the region. Further north, in the Great Lakes, snow showers are in the forecast for the Midwest, but frigid air will also make its way to north Alabama!





Behind the cold front, a dome of high pressure will park over the Tennessee Valley. This high pressure system will consist of cold, dense air — resulting in an atmospheric pressure near 1024 millibars. The cold, dense air will spread through the Southeast, and temperatures will drop to the upper 30s for many locations in north Alabama and south middle Tennessee.

Taking a look back at the historical data for the Tennessee Valley, here are some of the record minimum highs and lows recorded during previous cold snaps during this upcoming weekend.

Weekend morning lows may reach record territory

May 9

Valley Head : High of 55° in 1914, Low of 31° in 1923

: High of 55° in 1914, Low of 31° in 1923 Scottsboro: High of 59° in 1906, Low of 35° in 1917

High of 59° in 1906, Low of 35° in 1917 Fayetteville: High of 59° in 1960, Low of 35° in 1960

High of 59° in 1960, Low of 35° in 1960 Muscle Shoals: High of 59° in 1929, Low of 38° in 1917

High of 59° in 1929, Low of 38° in 1917 Huntsville: High of 63° in 1985, Low of 38° in 1985

May 10

Valley Head: High of 63° in 1984, Low of 31° in 1966

High of 63° in 1984, Low of 31° in 1966 Scottsboro: High of 63° in 1961, Low of 32° in 1906

High of 63° in 1961, Low of 32° in 1906 Fayetteville: High of 61° in 1961, Low of 34° in 1980

High of 61° in 1961, Low of 34° in 1980 Muscle Shoals: High of 60° in 2010, Low of 35° in 1906

High of 60° in 2010, Low of 35° in 1906 Huntsville: High of 59° in 2010, Low of 36° in 1923

Is this a ‘Blackberry Winter’?

Blackberry winter does not have a formal meteorological or climatological definition, but we know it when we see it! The blackberries are blooming and beginning to produce some fruit, and it’s getting cold. That’s about the size of it.

The ‘coldest’ May day on record in Huntsville was May 3, 1921. The high was 49ºF; the low was 44ºF that day.

For perspective, there have only been 12 occurrences of highs below 60ºF in Huntsville since 1907. As recently as May 5, 2017, afternoon highs only reached 53°F; morning lows dipped to 43° the following day.

We are expecting some chilly afternoon highs this weekend, but not as chilly as it was in 1921! Instead, expect Saturday’s highs in the upper 50s to low 60s; Sunday’s highs in the upper 60s to low 70 (mild, but still roughly 10 degrees below average for mid May).