Potential Tropical Cyclone Twenty-Six forms in the Caribbean, may impact the Gulf Coast next week

The National Hurricane Center announced Sunday that a tropical system in the central Caribbean may potentially form into the next tropical cyclone of the 2020 Atlantic Hurricane Season.

Known as Potential Tropical Cyclone Twenty-Six, this tropical system is already packing maximum sustained winds of 35 mph, which is on par with a tropical depression. However, it is missing an organized appearance as well as a defined closed low. Once a closed low develops, it would formally be known as Tropical Depression Twenty-Six.

Once the system forms a closed low and generates maximum sustained winds of 39-73 mph, it would be known as Tropical Storm Delta.

The National Hurricane Center’s forecast path indicates that this tropical system may move northwest towards the U.S. Gulf Coast, notably around Louisiana. There is also indication that the system may strengthen into a Category 2 hurricane before landfall next Friday afternoon.

There is plenty of time for the forecast track and intensity to be adjusted, but anyone with travel plans along the Louisiana, Mississippi and Alabama Gulf Coast should monitor this situation. Stay ahead of the tropical system by using the interactive tracker below.

