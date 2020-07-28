Potential Tropical Cyclone Nine Forms – Will be “Isaias” Soon

We’ve been watching this system over the last several days. It’s better organized and will be Tropical Storm Isaias soon.

The official track takes the system west-northwest north of the Islands to near Puerto Rico/Hispaniola. It’s forecast to be a tropical storm shortly.

Global models are in agreement with this scenario. Intensity forecast are up in the air as the cyclone battles Saharan dust and dry air. Most take it to a tropical storm with a few to hurricane status a week from now.

Here is the text from the National Hurricane Center. A hurricane hunter is heading that way this afternoon to get a better look at the system and its behavior.

Shower and thunderstorm activity has increased overnight and this morning in association with a broad area of low pressure located several hundred miles east of the Lesser Antilles. Recent visible satellite imagery and ASCAT data show that the system's circulation is quite elongated and lacks a well-defined center. Observations from NOAA buoy 41040 and ASCAT suggest that the system is already producing winds of 30-35 kt, and the systems's initial intensity has been set to 35 kt. Dry air located just to the north of the system has been hindering development over the past couple of days, but environmental conditions are expected to be more conducive for development over the next couple of days. Therefore, the system is likely to become a tropical storm before it reaches the Leeward Islands and advisories are being initiated in order to issue Tropical Storm Warnings for a portion of the Leeward Islands, the U.S. and British Virgin Islands, and Puerto Rico. A U.S. Air Force Reserve reconnaissance aircraft is scheduled to investigate the system early this afternoon, and should provide additional information on the intensity and structure of the low pressure area.