Potential Tropical Cyclone Nine Forms – Will be “Isaias” Soon

We’ve been watching this system over the last several days. It’s better organized and will be Tropical Storm Isaias soon. 

The official track takes the system west-northwest north of the Islands to near Puerto Rico/Hispaniola.  It’s forecast to be a tropical storm shortly.

Global models are in agreement with this scenario. Intensity forecast are up in the air as the cyclone battles Saharan dust and dry air. Most take it to a tropical storm with a few to hurricane status a week from now.

Here is the text from the National Hurricane Center. A hurricane hunter is heading that way this afternoon to get a better look at the system and its behavior.

Shower and thunderstorm activity has increased overnight and this
morning in association with a broad area of low pressure located 
several hundred miles east of the Lesser Antilles.  Recent visible 
satellite imagery and ASCAT data show that the system's circulation 
is quite elongated and lacks a well-defined center. Observations 
from NOAA buoy 41040 and ASCAT suggest that the system is 
already producing winds of 30-35 kt, and the systems's initial 
intensity has been set to 35 kt. Dry air located just to the north 
of the system has been hindering development over the past couple of 
days, but environmental conditions are expected to be more conducive 
for development over the next couple of days. Therefore, the system 
is likely to become a tropical storm before it reaches the Leeward 
Islands and advisories are being initiated in order to issue 
Tropical Storm Warnings for a portion of the Leeward Islands, the 
U.S. and British Virgin Islands, and Puerto Rico. A U.S. Air Force 
Reserve reconnaissance aircraft is scheduled to investigate the 
system early this afternoon, and should provide additional 
information on the intensity and structure of the low pressure 
area.

