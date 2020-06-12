Position Of High Pressure Ridge Making All the Difference In Our Weather Forecast For the TN Valley

Drier Air & Lower Humidity For Mid-June

I hope are enjoying this break in the high heat and humidity. The position of the upper ridge is making all the difference in our weather forecast across the Tennessee Valley.

High Pressure To the West = Northwest flow and dry air!

Because of the westward position, we get a northwest flow resulting in drier, less humid air. It will stay this way for the next several days. On the flip side, if the ridge was overhead, we would be in the middle 90s for daytime highs. If the ridge was off the east coast, we would have a spike the humidity and it would feel like in the upper 90s to near near 100°. Our chance of afternoon storms would increase as well.

Drier Air Continues Into the Weekend

The forecast map for Saturday morning still shows the ridge west of us. Winds continue out of the north over the weekend. Another cold front will usher in more dry air.

Records In the Triple Digits

How Hot Could It Be?

Here is a friendly reminder on how hot it could be. Records are above 100° and I have have had many “Facebook Memories” pop up with 7-day forecasts showing middle 90s for daytime highs for the Tennessee Valley in previous years. We’ve only been in the 90s four days in 2020 and we are almost halfway through June! Enjoy the lower humidity because we know it’s a matter of time before it returns! Click here for the WHNT News 19 Weather Forecast!