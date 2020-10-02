Pleasant Weekend Ahead – Little To No Rain

The first weekend in October looks good! It will be cool and mainly dry. Here are your highs for Saturday afternoon:

College Football looks good this weekend as well. Alabama and Texas A&M will be on News 19 at 2:30pm Saturday. Auburn has a later kick in Athens versus Georgia. Tennessee and UNA have early kicks.

Rain chances are slim on Sunday with a weak cold front. Don’t expect any significant rain over the next seven days as the dry season continues. October is the driest month of the year with only 3.59″ historically.

Connect with me!

Facebook: BenSmithWHNT

Twitter: @BenSmith_WHNT