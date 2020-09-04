Pleasant Labor Day Weekend Ahead

We have a three day weekend coming! The weather looks good! There are a few showers possible Friday then again on Labor Day. The risk is small and most should enjoy a rain-free holiday weekend.
Expect a sunny sky on Saturday. The humidity will be much lower compared to previous days. We can get outside without sweating to death! Expect a similar forecast on Sunday. Only isolated showers are possible by Labor Day.
Here are your weekend highs. This is a typical early September forecast. It’s warm, but less humid. Also there is a limited chance for rain. Enjoy the weekend and we look forward to cooler weather down the road!
