(WHNT) — Heavy rain and thunderstorms over the last few days have led to several areas getting flooded as water levels continue to rise.

What you need to know:

A Flash Flood Warning is in effect for Limestone and Madison Counties until 11 a.m. Any additional watches or warnings will be updated here.

Road Closures:

As of 8:55 a.m., there were no reports of road closures. Keep checking back as this is likely to change as the rain continues to pour across the Tennessee Valley.

Still, emergency officials urge residents to steer clear of flood-prone areas. “Turn around, don’t drown.”

Videos:

News 19 crews have been active all morning and provided the following footage:

(Nick Davis Road)

(Nick Davis Road, Harvest)

(Nick Davis Road, Harvest)

(Nick Davis Road, Harvest)

(Nick Davis Road, Harvest)

Photos:

Nick Davis Road/Smith Vasser Road

Nick Davis Road

Love Drive/Fairbanks Street

Nick Davis/Smith Vasser

Nick Davis/Harvest area

University/Hwy 72 (Dawna Baker)

(Dan Tibbs Road)

