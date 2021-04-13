Pattern Shift Ahead – Higher Rain Chances – Cooler Temperatures

We will see middle to upper 70s with only an isolated showers this afternoon. Most of us won’t see any measurable rainfall. That comes in on Wednesday.

Here is a look at the timing for rain on Wednesday. We should get through the morning commute okay. But by mid-morning through the afternoon, light rain is in the forecast. Severe storms aren’t expected this time. That’s a blessing for a storm system in April not to bring us severe weather.

Rain for the late morning into the evening

Rain totals only reach the 1/4″ to 1/2″ range for the Tennessee Valley. Heavier rain and stronger storms are possible to our southwest and along the Gulf Coast this time.

College Football This Weekend!

Who is ready for some football? If you are heading to Auburn or Tuscaloosa this weekend for A-Day, there is a chance of showers. Highs will be in the middle to upper 60s at both stadiums on Saturday. Rain chances are only 30%-40%.

