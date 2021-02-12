Patchy Freezing Fog Possible Early Friday Morning

With leftover moisture and temperatures for some around freezing, there could be a few slick spots early Friday. Temperatures hover in the lower 30s for some this morning. This could cause some travel issues mainly the higher terrain and across bridges/overpasses. Use extra caution on the way to work this morning.

Here is a statement from the National Weather Service in Huntsville:

Lauderdale-Colbert-Franklin AL-Lawrence-Limestone-Madison-Morgan- Jackson-Cullman-Moore-Lincoln-Franklin TN- ...Significant Weather Advisory for Patchy Freezing Fog and Light Freezing Drizzle across most of northern Alabama and all of southern Middle Tennessee... A combination of mist, fog and light drizzle will persist across the advisory area overnight, with visibility reductions to between 2 and 4 miles common across the region. As air temperatures drop to or slightly below freezing in portions of the area, patchy fog and light drizzle will transition to patchy freezing fog and light freezing drizzle. This may result in the development of a thin glaze of ice on elevated surfaces, and perhaps a few slick spots on bridges and overpasses early Friday morning. The greatest threat for freezing fog and freezing drizzle will be to the north of a line extending from Russellville to Athens and Winchester. Motorists traveling in the advisory area are urged to drive with extreme caution, given the combination of visibility reductions and potential for a few slick spots to develop on bridges and overpasses. Conditions should begin to improve between 8 and 9 AM CST Friday, as temperatures slowly rise back above freezing.

