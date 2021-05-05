Past the peak but severe weather season is far from ending!

It’s been quite the Spring for Alabama, but your perspective depends on your location. Two “HIGH RISK” days. Several PDS Tornado Watches (PDS = Particularly Dangerous Situation).

So how did all of this turn out?

As usual, the impact varies from place to place. North Alabama has been very, very fortunate with early-day heavy rain and storms leaving behind rain-cooled, stable air on most of our expected ‘big’ event days. The severe weather happened; it just didn’t happen here in North Alabama – thankfully.

Here’s how it breaks down by National Weather Service County Warning Area:

Tornadoes have been much more numerous to the north in Tennessee and to the south in Central Alabama through the peak of the season

In North Alabama: Three tornadoes: all three rated EF-1 (two in Cullman County, one in DeKalb County) confirmed by NWS Huntsville.

In Central Alabama: Forty-four tornadoes. The strongest ones rated EF-3; two of those EF-3s were deadly killing one in Jefferson County and five in Calhoun County. (*All Alabama 2021 tornadoes are listed here thanks to NWS Birmingham)

In Middle Tennessee: The National Weather Service in Nashville reports sixteen tornadoes. Eleven of them occurred on Tuesday, May 4th: all EF-0 ratings. The strongest tornado in Middle Tennessee this season so far happened in Wayne County: EF-2 on March 25th.

The climatological peak of severe weather season in North Alabama and Southern Tennessee occurs on May Fourth (according to the Storm Prediction Center).

So are we finished?

Hardly.

‘Tornado Season’ may peak around late April and early May, but severe storms do not just go away! May and June often feature numerous stormy days.

Although the threats tend to lean more to wind, heavy rain, hail and lightning by late May/early June, tornadoes happen in every month of the year in Alabama and Tennessee.

In the short-term through Mother’s Day Weekend, the risk of any significant severe weather is rather limited. We have to be on alert anytime storms develop this time of year, but there are no clear indicators of violent or destructive weather in our near future.

Beyond Sunday’s storms, the weather pattern actually gets cooler – and likely more stable – through mid-May.

The latest outlooks from the Climate Prediction Center show a cooler-than-average pattern through the next two weeks. What these maps show is the odds of over-all temperatures being cooler or warmer than the climatological average (80s/50s for us):

Whether it’s every day storms or a major risk of severe weather, we’ll always be here ready to keep you in the know!

