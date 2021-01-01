Partly cloudy and cool for the First Weekend of 2021

The first day of 2021 was marked by warm, humid and breezy conditions as gusty southwesterly winds warmed the region into the upper 60s to mid 70s.

Huntsville Airport reached 74 degrees, which was just shy of the daily record high (79 degrees) set on New Year’s Day in 1952.

However, the warm and pleasant conditions will not stick around for very long!

West-southwesterly breezes are pulling in colder air impacted by the low pressure system that moved through the Great Plains and Midwest this week. This cold air is being transported into the Tennessee Valley, and temperatures will fall quickly into the upper 30s and low 40s through Saturday morning.





Overall, quiet and pleasant weather conditions will prevail Saturday afternoon, though cloud cover will return Saturday evening and a few light rain showers will drift their way over North Alabama during the dinner hours Saturday.





Partly cloudy and dry conditions will be in store on Sunday, but morning lows will dip to the upper 30s and afternoon highs will be in the upper 40s to low 50s.

The over-all weather pattern across the country sends a signal of quieter weather to start next week: seasonably cool (50s by day, 30s/40s at night) and dry through Wednesday. The next round of substantial rain would roll in around Thursday or Friday of next week.