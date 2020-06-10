One more day of sticky air and heavy storms

Thick, tropical humidity brought north with Tropical Storm Cristobal gets swept out by a cold front Wednesday.

Ahead of that front, the Storm Prediction Center outlines a low-end threat of a few severe storms in North and Central Alabama as well as Middle and East Tennessee on Wednesday. The heaviest storms could produce some strong wind gusts over 50 miles per hour, some small hail, and a lot of rain and intense lightning.



Storms are *most* likely between 11 AM and 7 PM in the Huntsville area eastward through Marshall, DeKalb, Etowah, Cherokee and Jackson Counties in northeastern Alabama.









There’s drier air coming behind this!



Expect a more comfortable situation by Wednesday night!

-Jason

