NWS Huntsville determines EF-1 tornado touched down Wednesday morning in DeKalb County

The National Weather Service in Huntsville has determined that storm damage in DeKalb County was caused by an EF-1 tornado that moved through the region early Wednesday morning.

The tornado was on the ground for 8 minutes as it traveled along a path that extended for 3.17 miles — at times, crossing over I-59 approximately 5 miles north of Fort Payne. The slideshow below illustrates the core of the storm damage.

“Damage in Valley Head this morning at our house.” Photo: DJ Starling

North side of Fort Payne, near the reservoir. Photo: Mark Arnold

Below is additional information from the National Weather Service.

NOUS44 KHUN 012030 PNSHUN ALZ001>010-016-TNZ076-096-097-020830- PUBLIC INFORMATION STATEMENT NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE HUNTSVILLE AL 330 PM CDT THU APR 1 2021 ...NWS DAMAGE SURVEY FOR 03/31/2021 TORNADO EVENT... ...LAKEWOOD TORNADO... RATING: EF1 ESTIMATED PEAK WIND: 86 MPH PATH LENGTH /STATUTE/: 3.1651 MILES PATH WIDTH /MAXIMUM/: 50.0 YARDS FATALITIES: 0 INJURIES: 0 START DATE: 03/31/2021 START TIME: 05:44 AM CDT START LOCATION: 5 ESE SYLVANIA / DEKALB COUNTY / AL START LAT/LON: 34.5247 / -85.7278 END DATE: 03/31/2021 END TIME: 05:52 AM CDT END LOCATION: 3 SW VALLEY HEAD / DEKALB COUNTY / AL END LAT/LON: 34.524 / -85.6731 THE TORNADO TOUCHED DOWN JUST EAST OF COUNTY ROAD 486 NEAR COUNTY ROAD 603 WHERE A FEW LARGE LIMBS WERE BROKEN AND A HOUSE SUFFERED MINOR ROOF DAMAGE. FROM THERE, THE TORNADO TRAVELED EASTWARD WHERE A ROW OF CHICKEN HOUSES HAD PART OF THEIR ROOFS REMOVED. IN THIS LOCATION, ALONG COUNTY ROAD 698, A WELL ANCHORED PORCH WAS REMOVED FROM A MANUFACTURED HOME. THE TORNADO CONTINUED ON ITS EASTWARD PATH TOWARD COUNTY ROAD 952 WHERE THE MOST EXTENSIVE DAMAGE OCCURRED. HERE, DOZENS OF TREES WERE SNAPPED OR UPROOTED, AND ONE HOME SUSTAINED MINOR DAMAGE. THE TORNADO LIFTED JUST EAST OF 68TH STREET NORTHWEST. EF SCALE: THE ENHANCED FUJITA SCALE CLASSIFIES TORNADOES INTO THE FOLLOWING CATEGORIES. EF0...WEAK......65 TO 85 MPH EF1...WEAK......86 TO 110 MPH EF2...STRONG....111 TO 135 MPH EF3...STRONG....136 TO 165 MPH EF4...VIOLENT...166 TO 200MPH EF5...VIOLENT...>200MPH NOTE: THE INFORMATION IN THIS STATEMENT IS PRELIMINARY AND SUBJECT TO CHANGE PENDING FINAL REVIEW OF THE EVENT AND PUBLICATION IN NWS STORM DATA.

In addition, the Storm Prediction Center has indicated that March 2021 was the seventh most active month for tornadoes. March 2021 had the most March EF3 tornadoes in 9 years.

March 2021 was an active month for tornadoes. Here is a review of how it stacks up. pic.twitter.com/Wevngjvwnj — NWS Storm Prediction Center (@NWSSPC) April 1, 2021