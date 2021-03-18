NWS Huntsville determines a second EF-1 tornado touched down in Cullman County Wednesday night

Weather

by:

Posted: / Updated:

The National Weather Service in Huntsville stated Thursday that a second tornado touched down in Cullman County, near Fairview and Baileyton, on Wednesday night.

The first tornado touched down at roughly 6:45 p.m. Wednesday in an area near I-65 and US 31.

The second tornado touched down in northeast Cullman County, near Fairview and Baileyton, about three hours after the first tornado.

Below is additional information about this tornado from the National Weather Service. 

746 
NOUS44 KHUN 190000
PNSHUN
ALZ001>010-016-TNZ076-096-097-191200-

Public Information Statement
National Weather Service Huntsville AL
700 PM CDT Thu Mar 18 2021

...NWS Damage Survey for 3/17/2021 Tornado Event...

.Fairview Tornado...

Rating:                   EF-1
Estimated Peak Wind:      100 MPH
Path length /Statute/:    4.94 Miles
Path width /Maximum/:     50 Yards 
Fatalities:               0
Injuries:                 0

Start date:               Wednesday, March 17, 2021
Start time:               9:36 PM CDT
Start location:           2 SW Fairview / Cullman County / AL
Start Lat/Lon:            34.237 / -86.711

End date:                 Wednesday, March 17, 2021
End time:                 9:43 PM CDT
End location:             3 NE Fairview / Cullman County / AL
End lat/lon:              34.276 / -86.640

Survey Summary:
The tornado began along Alabama Highway 69, between County Roads 
1533 and 1534, southwest of Fairview, by causing minor roof damage
to a shed. As the tornado continued northeast, it snapped and 
uprooted several trees and mostly destroyed a detached garage. The
tornado continued north of Fairview along Welcome Drive and CR 
1568, snapping trees and causing roof damage to large farm 
outbuildings. Roof and tree damage was most significant on CR 1568
and 1569 northeast of Fairview: a large portion of roofing was 
removed from a house, numerous trees were snapped and uprooted, 
several large agricultural sheds were demolished, and several 
chicken houses had roofing and siding removed. At this point, the 
tornado reached its peak width of approximately 50 yards and peak 
intensity of 100 MPH. The final damage of note was observed along 
CR 1579 where a few more trees were snapped and the roof was 
peeled back from a large shed. Little additional damage was noted 
northeast of this location, so the end point is placed east of CR 
1579 and south of CR 1570.

NOTE: The team surveyed damage near the Gold Ridge community, but
additional information is required before a final determination 
can be made.

EF Scale:  The Enhanced Fujita Scale Classifies Tornadoes into
the following categories.

EF0...Weak......65 to 85 MPH
EF1...Weak......86 to 110 MPH
EF2...Strong....111 to 135 MPH
EF3...Strong....136 to 165 MPH
EF4...Violent...166 To 200 MPH
EF5...Violent...>200 MPH

Note:
The information in this statement is preliminary and subject to
change pending final review of the event and publication in NWS
Storm Data.

$$

Carcione/Amin

