NWS Huntsville determines a second EF-1 tornado touched down in Cullman County Wednesday night

The National Weather Service in Huntsville stated Thursday that a second tornado touched down in Cullman County, near Fairview and Baileyton, on Wednesday night.

The first tornado touched down at roughly 6:45 p.m. Wednesday in an area near I-65 and US 31.

The second tornado touched down in northeast Cullman County, near Fairview and Baileyton, about three hours after the first tornado.

Below is additional information about this tornado from the National Weather Service.

746 NOUS44 KHUN 190000 PNSHUN ALZ001>010-016-TNZ076-096-097-191200- Public Information Statement National Weather Service Huntsville AL 700 PM CDT Thu Mar 18 2021 ...NWS Damage Survey for 3/17/2021 Tornado Event... .Fairview Tornado... Rating: EF-1 Estimated Peak Wind: 100 MPH Path length /Statute/: 4.94 Miles Path width /Maximum/: 50 Yards Fatalities: 0 Injuries: 0 Start date: Wednesday, March 17, 2021 Start time: 9:36 PM CDT Start location: 2 SW Fairview / Cullman County / AL Start Lat/Lon: 34.237 / -86.711 End date: Wednesday, March 17, 2021 End time: 9:43 PM CDT End location: 3 NE Fairview / Cullman County / AL End lat/lon: 34.276 / -86.640 Survey Summary: The tornado began along Alabama Highway 69, between County Roads 1533 and 1534, southwest of Fairview, by causing minor roof damage to a shed. As the tornado continued northeast, it snapped and uprooted several trees and mostly destroyed a detached garage. The tornado continued north of Fairview along Welcome Drive and CR 1568, snapping trees and causing roof damage to large farm outbuildings. Roof and tree damage was most significant on CR 1568 and 1569 northeast of Fairview: a large portion of roofing was removed from a house, numerous trees were snapped and uprooted, several large agricultural sheds were demolished, and several chicken houses had roofing and siding removed. At this point, the tornado reached its peak width of approximately 50 yards and peak intensity of 100 MPH. The final damage of note was observed along CR 1579 where a few more trees were snapped and the roof was peeled back from a large shed. Little additional damage was noted northeast of this location, so the end point is placed east of CR 1579 and south of CR 1570. NOTE: The team surveyed damage near the Gold Ridge community, but additional information is required before a final determination can be made. EF Scale: The Enhanced Fujita Scale Classifies Tornadoes into the following categories. EF0...Weak......65 to 85 MPH EF1...Weak......86 to 110 MPH EF2...Strong....111 to 135 MPH EF3...Strong....136 to 165 MPH EF4...Violent...166 To 200 MPH EF5...Violent...>200 MPH Note: The information in this statement is preliminary and subject to change pending final review of the event and publication in NWS Storm Data. $$ Carcione/Amin