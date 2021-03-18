NWS: EF-1 tornado damage in Cullman County from Wednesday evening storms

Survey teams from the National Weather Service in Huntsville have determined that an EF-1 tornado caused the storm damage in Cullman County Wednesday evening.
The preliminary EF-1 rating information was released on Thursday afternoon, though the National Weather Service does say that additional information regarding the track of the tornado needs to be assessed.
Below are radar imagery of the tornado while it was in progress Wednesday evening.
Below are photos of the Cullman tornado, courtesy of Nicholas Lee.
Below are damage photos from the Cullman area from News 19 reporters.