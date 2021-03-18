NWS: EF-1 tornado damage in Cullman County from Wednesday evening storms

Survey teams from the National Weather Service in Huntsville have determined that an EF-1 tornado caused the storm damage in Cullman County Wednesday evening.

The preliminary EF-1 rating information was released on Thursday afternoon, though the National Weather Service does say that additional information regarding the track of the tornado needs to be assessed.

5pm | ⚠️Preliminary results from our survey indicate EF-1 damage in Cullman County.

Note: We need to do some more analysis to determine if there is more than one track and we hope to have more information tonight or tomorrow.#HUNwx pic.twitter.com/yQAXm9aiwk — NWS Huntsville (@NWSHuntsville) March 18, 2021

Below are radar imagery of the tornado while it was in progress Wednesday evening.

Below are photos of the Cullman tornado, courtesy of Nicholas Lee.

Below are damage photos from the Cullman area from News 19 reporters.

AFTER THE STORM: I’m live on @whnt News 19 This Morning showing you the extensive damage here in Cullman County. Approximately 2,800 customers without power this morning. #alwx pic.twitter.com/fqKpP4BopR — Hunter Drinkard (@HDrinkardTV) March 18, 2021