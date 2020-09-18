No Heat, Low Humidity, & No Rain

Many call this the best time of the year. We’re done with 90° heat and high humidity. How about no rain through the weekend. Right now, the extended forecast looks dry as well! Enjoy your Friday with pleasant temperatures. Winds will gust to 30 mph at times today!





There hasn’t been much rain in Huntsville/Madison County this month. The Shoals saw over three inches in spots over the weekend, while the rest of the Tennessee Valley got spared. Only 0.12″ has been recorded at Huntsville International this month. Don’t expect that total to move for a long time!

Here is a look at the 7-day forecast. Nice to see pleasant highs and comfortable lows. This is about as good as it gets. No more heat and humidity and the colder lows haven’t settled in yet! ENJOY!

