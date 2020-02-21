No Consistency In Our Weather Pattern Over the Next Week

Up and Down Temperatures/Rain Chances Ahead

For snow lovers, we have to wait for a good one. We’ve only had two “snow” days in 2020. Trace amounts both times. We’ll try again next week with another chance of a rain/snow mix. Right now there isn’t a chance of a ‘good snow’ over the next seven days.

Not much snow in 2020.

It’s a very cold morning commute with temperatures in the 20s and wind chills in the teens. It will be a sunny day, but temperatures struggle to get out of the middle 40s this afternoon. That is over 10° below the average for late February. Temperatures tumble tonight into the middle 20s. Scattered frost and a hard freeze is expected.

At Least There Is No Rain

Enjoy this brief break from the rain because it returns next week. We’ll bust the ten inch mark for the month as well. Hard to believe it was wetter in 2019 than in 2020.





We have a nice weekend in store. We have plenty of dry air in the forecast Friday and Saturday. The risk of showers on Sunday is very small. We’ve only had six dry days the entire month. At least we get some sun for a bit.

Temperatures will be back and forth through next week

There is no consistency in our temperatures over the next seven days. We have 40s, 50s, and 60s. Rain returns next week as well. Could see more snow next week? Maybe!

