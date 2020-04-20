Next Chance Of Strong Storms – Late Wednesday Into Early Thursday

We are in the middle of severe weather season in north Alabama. The next system arrives late Wednesday into early Thursday. The Storm Prediction Center has west Alabama highlighted for strong to severe storms late Wednesday.

Stronger storms Wednesday night for the Tennessee Valley

Here is an early look at the timeline for midweek. Futurecast shows just a few widely scattered showers Wednesday with the chance of rain ramping up in a hurry Wednesday night. Strong storms are possible before sunrise on Thursday.

We are in the peak of our severe weather and it's important that you have more than one way to get warnings. Don't forget your NOAA Weather Radio and Live Alert 19.