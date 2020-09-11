New Disturbance In The Bahamas Could Head To the Gulf

The peak of hurricane season was September 10 and it’s living up to that. Paulette and Rene are the Atlantic Ocean. Paulette approaches Bermuda early next week with more disturbances coming off Africa. Closer to home there is a system in The Bahamas that bears watching.

The system moves west-northwest across Florida and into the Gulf of Mexico next week. Model guidance is still question on where it goes once it crosses Florida. Will it move further west or turn northwesterly. Either way, rain and storms are more likely along the gulf coast next week.

Model Guidance

Intensity forecasts bring the disturbance to tropical storm strength in the Gulf of Mexico next week. Stay tuned for further updates! Hurricane season is in full swing!

Intensity Guidance

Connect with me!

Facebook: BenSmithWHNT

Twitter: @BenSmith_WHNT