Need some rain? Abnormally dry weather extends into next week

It’s been tough to get the rain you need lately for some.

Got .42 inches rain yesterday! Since July 24 Central Hgts has accumulated .55 inches. We are only getting a light shower today so far #valleywx — Paul Crawford (@pac90) August 14, 2020

That’s in Lauderdale County a few miles northwest of Florence.

Others have had way too much.

Rainfall from 5 PM Aug. 7th to 5 PM Aug. 14th

The scattered, unevenly-spread nature of heavy afternoon thunderstorms is both curse and blessing. It’s a curse because many communities miss the rain; it’s a blessing for those who do get it because it’s sometimes more than a month’s worth of rainfall in a day.

August, September and October are typically the driest months of the year around here mainly because we rarely get major storm systems riding the jet stream into Alabama and Tennessee in this season.

So, we end up with storms that develop in the heat of the day: behaving like bubbles in a pot of boiling water. They’re chaotic, hard to nail down precise locations, and they change quickly.

So are we in a drought?

No. At least we’re not technically in a drought in Alabama according to the broader definition of the term. It has been abnormally dry lately, and regardless of “drought” status, that can put stress on people, plants and animals alike. There is a small area near and east of Chattanooga classified as D1 (level one or moderate) drought.

Unless there’s some tropical influence in the next two weeks (which seems rather unlikely at this point), the weather likely stays drier than average.

The NOAA Climate Prediction Center outlook gives a dry look through the end of August.





-Jason

