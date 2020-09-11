National Weather Association honors local storm chaser Mike Wilhelm with Public Service Award

The National Weather Association honored Mike Wilhelm today with the Walter J. Bennet Public Service Award. Mike Wilhelm was a distinguished local storm chaser and storm spotter who served central and north Alabama.

The Walter J. Bennet Public Service Award is a national award bestowed upon individuals and/or organizations that directly assist the meteorological community in providing weather information to the public.

The National Weather Association states, “The ‘Walter J. Bennett Public Service Award’ (posthumous) is presented to Michael Wilhelm for his decades of dedicated service as a storm spotter and his determination to improve the warning process by providing critical weather information to the meteorological community.”

Mike Wilhelm collaborated with WHNT News 19 during severe weather to provide video/live streams of damaging storms and their aftermath.

Unfortunately, Mike passed away in December 2019.