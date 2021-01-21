Multiple Rounds Of Rain Through Next Week

It’s been a dry January overall, but it’s changing as we speak! It’s a wet early commute across the Tennessee Valley. You can track the rain by using our interactive radar by clicking here. The best chance of rain will be early with more scattered to isolated activity through the afternoon and evening. Futurecast doesn’t show much at 2pm this afternoon.





We will squeeze in dry time Friday into Saturday before the next round of rain heads our way late Sunday into Monday.

We could see some heavier rain Monday with the potential for thunderstorms. This is why our rain totals are in the 1″-3″ range over the next seven days. It’s supposed to be wet in the month of January with the average total just under 5″.

Monday – More Rain – Possible Storms

Rain totals 1″-3″

