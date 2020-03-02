Multiple Days Of Rain & Strong Storms Possible

Rain and storms likely most of this week

I hope you enjoyed Sunday with mild temperatures and no rain. It’s going to be a long time before we see a day like that again. Rain takes over the Tennessee Valley Monday and we’ll be stuck in a pattern of rain and storms through late week. You can track showers and storms anytime using our Interactive Radar by clicking here.

It will be a soggy Monday. Steady rain is in the forecast early with more scattered activity through this afternoon. Highs today reach the lower to middle 60s.



Rain chances remain through the afternoon, though the coverage won’t be as high as the morning.

Stronger Storms Possible Monday Night

A warm front heads north of the region and an approaching cold front increases our instability later tonight. With that, rain and strong storms are likely through the late evening into the overnight Monday. The Storm Prediction Center has a small part of northwest Alabama under a *SLIGHT RISK* of severe storms tonight. Gusty winds are the main threat.



Heavy Storms Likely Monday Night



Futurecast – Heavy Rain & Storms Monday Evening

Unsettled Election Day Forecast

Rain chances remain elevated Election Day. Rain and possible storms are in the forecast heading to the polls. It will be breezy as well with winds over 20 mph at times. It won’t clear out until Thursday afternoon!





March is here which is the start of the Tennessee Valley’s severe weather season. We are also in meteorological spring. 70s are in play and warmer temperatures, but not yet. Once all this rain moves through, we’ll be a little cooler later this week. At least it will be dry Friday into next weekend. You can get the forecast anytime by clicking here.