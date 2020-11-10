Mountain waves make it dreary and damp on Tuesday

Stare at the sky long enough, and you’ll learn something every time. There’s always something to see: even when it’s overcast, damp and dreary like it was on Tuesday.

Watch the clouds developing over the ridges from Monte Sano to Huntsville Mountain from 3:15 PM to 4:10 PM. Notice anything?

The clouds are developing over the mountain!

The southeast wind passing over the ridges creates a ‘standing wave’ that is visible from the ground and from visible satellite imagery.

The linear, almost stationary cloud development on visible satellite imagery around Central and East Alabama is caused by the wind riding over the mountains creating “standing waves.”

A “standing wave” is a wave the oscillates with time but doesn’t really appear to move in space.

They’re also called mountain waves and stationary waves; this is what the wind flow looks like that generates them:

So what does this really do?

These waves can generate clouds, showers and thunderstorms, and they also play a role in severe storms: especially tornado development in Northeast Alabama.

Research by Dr. Tony Lyza (formerly of UAH, now a cooperative researcher at OU Cooperative Institute for Mesoscale Meteorological Studies) published research showing how these waves enhance tornado development along the Sand Mountain Plateau:

NERD ALERT (this gets technical): Two years ago tonight, I got my Ph.D.-sealing data set… (thread) #alwx https://t.co/oCWujuViHR — Tony Lyza (@tlyzawx) November 6, 2020 Read Dr. Lyza’s Twitter threat explaining his research and why it’s important in understanding severe storms in Northeast Alabama

-Jason

