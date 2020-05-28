More showers, storms keep adding to incredible 2020 rainfall

Persistent rainy, stormy weather on Wednesday added to some already impressive rainfall for the year, and there is more rain coming: hit-or-miss storms expected again on Thursday and Friday (some may be heavy at times).

Wednesday’s rain round-up looks like this:

Henagar: 3.29″

Scottsboro: 2.14″

Desoto State Park (DeKalb): 2.11″

Brandontown (Broglan Branch, NW Huntsville): 1.24″

Huntsville International: 0.80″

North Florence: 0.70″

That brings Huntsville International’s total to a whopping 40.09″ through May 27th.



If it doesn’t rain another drop this year (not gonna happen), 40.09″ would be good enough for the 15th-driest year on record since 1894! Just ‘average’ rainfall from here on out would give us another 29.97″ through December 31st: the sixth-wettest on record.

Some are already ahead of Huntsville…

At over 44″ in South Huntsville and over 48″ of rain in Owens Crossroads in 2020 so far, we have practically had ten months’ worth of rain since New Year’s Day. Average rainfall through Halloween would be around 43 to 44 inches! We’ve had

Sewanee, Tennessee had 57.71″ before Wednesday’s rainfall; Lacey’s Spring, Alabama already had 53.85″ as of Tuesday (Wednesday’s totals were not in as of this writing).

Drier days ahead, but not just yet…

There are still two days of scattered storms in our immediate future, and some of the storms may still be heavy in spots.







By the weekend, drier air gives us a break from the “air you can wear,” and it feels a lot more comfortable!

