Tornado Watch until 6 AM

The National Weather Service has issued a Tornado Watch for North Alabama and Southern Middle Tennessee until 6 AM Sunday. Storms moving across the area in a line overnight/early Sunday could produce high wind gusts (60-80 MPH), hail larger than a quarter in diameter and tornadoes.
Short Term Severe Weather Forecast
If there’s one thing you can learn about thunderstorms from the past ten days, it’s this:
Be ready for the unexpected.
Large hail and strong winds have already pounded some communities this Saturday afternoon and evening, but more storms are coming – and they may be more powerful and widespread.
Tornadoes, strong wind gusts over 60 MPH, and large hail are likely with storms overnight!
Here’s the timeline:
Flash flooding still possible!
A Flash Flood Watch is in effect until 7 AM Sunday for North Alabama and Southern Tennessee.
While individual totals will vary, we expect generally around 1-2″ of rain in North Alabama and upwards of 2-4″ in Southern Middle Tennessee on top of what has already fallen today. That means a threat of rapid rises on creeks and streams: especially those that have already been in flood from Thursday’s intense rainfall.
