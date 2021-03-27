Tornado Watch until 6 AM

The National Weather Service has issued a Tornado Watch for North Alabama and Southern Middle Tennessee until 6 AM Sunday. Storms moving across the area in a line overnight/early Sunday could produce high wind gusts (60-80 MPH), hail larger than a quarter in diameter and tornadoes.

Short Term Severe Weather Forecast

If there’s one thing you can learn about thunderstorms from the past ten days, it’s this:

Be ready for the unexpected.

Large hail and strong winds have already pounded some communities this Saturday afternoon and evening, but more storms are coming – and they may be more powerful and widespread.

Tornadoes, strong wind gusts over 60 MPH, and large hail are likely with storms overnight!

Here’s the timeline:

Flash flooding still possible!

A Flash Flood Watch is in effect until 7 AM Sunday for North Alabama and Southern Tennessee.

While individual totals will vary, we expect generally around 1-2″ of rain in North Alabama and upwards of 2-4″ in Southern Middle Tennessee on top of what has already fallen today. That means a threat of rapid rises on creeks and streams: especially those that have already been in flood from Thursday’s intense rainfall.

