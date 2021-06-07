More scattered storms on Tuesday

Heavy rain fell in spots on Monday, and other spots stayed dry.

Lather. Rinse. Repeat.

It’s the same-old, same-old of summer that makes the forecast easy and impossible at the same time.

Will it rain? Yes, definitively. Do you know exactly where? No. What about how much? Hard to say. Why can’t you be more specific? It just doesn’t work that way.

Expect more of the same on Tuesday: locally-heavy thunderstorms capable of dropping an inch of rain in 30 minutes, frequent lightning and 30+ mph wind gusts in spotty areas of North Alabama and Southern Tennessee.

The chance of a storm (or multiple storms) is best over Northwest Alabama and Tennessee on Tuesday. Those areas with the most rain stay ‘coolest;’ those getting no rain at all could make it all the way to the upper 80s by mid-afternoon. With a dewpoint in the lower 70s, that’ll make it feel like it’s in the lower 90s.

The Storm Prediction Center outlines an area including part of Northwest Alabama in which a severe storm or two could occur in the afternoon/early evening hours; most storms will not even come close to being ‘severe,’ but a few stronger ones may occur near and northwest of The Shoals.

More of the same through Friday

Day-to-day changes this time of year have more to do with the scattered storms than with a changing weather pattern.

We literally have a chance of a thunderstorm (or two) every single day this week. The spotty, hit-or-miss, uneven nature of the daily downpours mean some daily temperature fluctuation, but over-all, it’s just hot and sticky with thick, tropical humidity in place.

A weak upper-air disturbance (which is just a pocket of cooler air aloft enhancing the jet stream) keeps the atmosphere ‘stirred up’ for the next few days. It’s not enough for widespread, everybody-gets-it soaking rain, but it is enough to generate several waves of heavy thunderstorms. Add all of those waves together and average rainfall by next Monday night likely ends up in the 2-3″ range for most of North Alabama; however, some will get more (maybe 4″+) and some get less (below one inch).