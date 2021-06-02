More scattered storms likely Thursday

It rained on Wednesday!

Heavy summer downpours dropped two to four inches of rain in some narrow swaths of territory in North Alabama and Southern Tennessee:

3.40″ just west of Belgreen

3.28″ in Lacey’s Spring

3.15″ in Hartselle

3.11″ at Whitesburg Estates in South Huntsville

2.53″ in Union Grove

More scattered storms develop overnight into Thursday, but the coverage and load of rainfall changes significantly from one place to another! Expect a warm, humid night: lows in the upper 60s.

Temperatures vary from the mid-70s near the Georgia state line to the mid-80s west of Huntsville into The Shoals. That range sets up because some of us have a better shot at rain (and a cloudy sky) than others!

Some storms may again be severe Thursday: strong wind gusts capable of breaking branches, causing power outages, and flipping trampolines being the primary ‘threat’ for North Alabama and Southern Tennessee.

Any storms that develop will also bring the risk of lightning and some heavy rainfall.

-Jason

