Monitoring the Central Atlantic Gyre (CAG) for potential tropical development

Hurricane researchers are monitoring an area over the central Atlantic Ocean for potential tropical development within the next two weeks.

The Climate Prediction Center notes that “moderate confidence exists for tropical cyclones to form” within the Atlantic Ocean and eastern Pacific Ocean, notably an area spanning from the Western Caribbean over Central America to the eastern Pacific.

Moderate confidence exists for tropical cyclones to form over both the Western Caribbean and East Pacific during June 9th through 15th. https://t.co/g3L6WzRkZq pic.twitter.com/YEUsqtWhYP — NWS Climate Prediction Center (@NWSCPC) June 1, 2021

This is due to a potential Central American Gyre (CAG) that may develop in the region. A Central American Gyre is a circular wind flow that develops near Central America. It forms when the winds flow cyclonically, or counter-clockwise, around a broad area of low pressure over the Central American isthmus.

Have an eye on Central America in the wk 1-2 fcast, as guidance has been suggesting a possible Central American Gyre (#CAG) at days 7-10 (seen in 12z ECMWF) as favorable -VP 200-hPa anomalies move though.



Possible TC & heavy rainfall threat, though plenty of time to watch. https://t.co/bZ3XDejtIv pic.twitter.com/iMJG9CMDS3 — Philippe Papin (@pppapin) June 4, 2021

If a tropical storm or hurricane were to develop in the Caribbean or southern Gulf of Mexico, it would receive the name “Bill”.