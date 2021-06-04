Monitoring the Central Atlantic Gyre (CAG) for potential tropical development

Hurricane researchers are monitoring an area over the central Atlantic Ocean for potential tropical development within the next two weeks.
The Climate Prediction Center notes that “moderate confidence exists for tropical cyclones to form” within the Atlantic Ocean and eastern Pacific Ocean, notably an area spanning from the Western Caribbean over Central America to the eastern Pacific.
This is due to a potential Central American Gyre (CAG) that may develop in the region. A Central American Gyre is a circular wind flow that develops near Central America. It forms when the winds flow cyclonically, or counter-clockwise, around a broad area of low pressure over the Central American isthmus.
If a tropical storm or hurricane were to develop in the Caribbean or southern Gulf of Mexico, it would receive the name “Bill”.
– Christina
Connect with me!
Facebook: Christina Edwards, WHNT
Twitter: @ChristinaWHNTwx