Moderate Snow – Some Accumulation Through Early Afternoon – Heavy Rain Elsewhere

Accumulating snow for parts of the Tennessee Valley. Slushy roads for some. Watching for freezing temperatures late tonight

Several reports of moderate to heavy snow across the Tennessee Valley this early afternoon. There could be slick roads for some later today as temperatures hover in the middle to upper 30s. Here is a look at the hourly outlook for rain/sleet/snow today.

Wintry Mix Through the Afternoon

The wintry mix will taper off this afternoon and everything should out of the Tennessee Valley by later this evening. The big question will be if we can dry things out by the time temperatures dip into the middle 20s Friday morning. This could lead to icing issues for Friday’s commute and at the bus stop.





Here is a look at some accumulating snow from Florence Thursday morning.

Photo from Faye Sanders in Florence

Be careful out this afternoon and especially cautious late tonight into Friday morning as temperatures dip below the freezing point. Click here for the latest forecast.