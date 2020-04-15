Mid-April Chill Continues

Temperatures at or below average over the next seven days

It’s mid-April and some may want warmer temperatures. We have to wait on a long time for 80s to make a comeback. We only made it to 59 degrees Tuesday which was the coldest day of the month. Six of the next seven days has temperatures below the average high of 73. Here is a look at the April calendar. Pink areas are the what’s expected over the next seven days. The average high for the month so far is 71 degrees.

Frost is a possibility on Thursday morning with lows in the middle 30s. I don’t think the winds stay up long enough through early Thursday to keep the frost away. Cover tender vegetation tonight just in case!

Cooler Than Normal Temperatures Ahead

Multiple cold fronts move through the Tennessee Valley keeping things cooler than average and more chances of showers and thunderstorms in the coming days. At long as we don’t have a strengthening ridge in the southeast, we won’t see 80s for awhile. With that in mind, enjoy these cooler temperatures. Once we get into late May and June, the heat gets cranked up and it’s humidity and steamy temperatures through August. We don’t have many days like today in the forecast. It will be like “see you in October!”



