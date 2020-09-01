Meteorological Fall begins, and something ‘cooler’ is in sight!

Tuesday marks twenty days until the official “First Day of Fall” on the calendar with the occurrence of the Autumnal Equinox.

That’s the start of the astronomical season marking the Earth’s position relative to the Sun; however, since the weather usually starts behaving a little more like Fall prior to the equinox, we have something called “Meteorological Fall.” It runs from September 1st to December 1st (at which point Meteorological Winter begins).

So you can call it ‘Fall’ if you like, or you can stick with summer this time since we’re stuck in this summertime pattern for now. That’s the key phrase, though! There are some signs of change on the horizon.

The first ‘big’ front?

If you’re looking forward to the crisp, coolness of Fall to arrive in Alabama, you’ll be waiting for a while longer. The first ‘big’ shot of cooler air will miss us, but it won’t be far! Cooler air makes a big difference as far south as Middle Tennessee this weekend. For North Alabama, it’s just enough to notice the humidity drop a little:

Huntsville’s forecast high Saturday: 86ºF (2ºF below average)

Nashville’s forecast high Saturday: 81ºF (5ºF below average)

The next big front…

A more significant shot of cooler air arrives before mid-month. Confidence is high that it actually makes it feel tolerable around here between September 8th and 14th.

Some model guidance projects temperatures as low as the lower 50s at night and upper 60s during the day (that factors in a lot of clouds & showers behind the front). The other end (the warmer end) of the spectrum is highs in the 80s and lows in the 60s.



Climate Prediction Center temperature outlook (NOAA)

The most likely scenario is one in which we get a few nice, cooler-than-average days through mid-month. Since average is mid-80s by day and mid-60s at night, it does not take record-breaking chill to get the job done this time of year. Low-80s by day and upper 50s at night would make this forecast accurate (even if ‘accurate’ is disappointing).

This air, if it makes it this far south by the 8th/9th, would be coming from near the Arctic Circle. Don’t get too jazzed up just yet, though! It would be considerably warmer by the time it gets to us.

Huntsville’s average final 90-degree day of the season (since 1990) is September 17th.

Last year we hit the 100s in October for the first time ever, and long-range guidance still suggests 90s would be possible through early October this year.

The latest European Ensemble extended outlook shows a <25% of 90s on any given day lasting through early October this year:

That’s positive if you’re ready for some Fall for a change!

-Jason

