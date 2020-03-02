MCS Virtual Academy Kidcam!

Smaller group, big fun! I had an awesome time talking weather and science with the Madison County Schools Virtual Academy students on Monday!



The neatest thing about visiting schools with all of our experiments is that we can take an abstract concept like how the atmosphere works and bring it down to some real world, tangible science like clouds in bottles, tornadoes made from condensation, some pipes and a fan, and even making the air pressure squeeze water out of a balloon!

Thanks to Mrs. Natalie Lane for inviting me and for the great reception from the students and parents!

We love some @simpsonwhnt Live and in color today @MtCarmelElem @MadCoSchools appreciates you spending the morning with our kiddos.. And special thanks to @whnt pic.twitter.com/KuBIGuiNBn — Tim Hall (@TimHallmedia) March 2, 2020

It's fun for us to get out of the office and visit with schools and social groups. Feel free to contact us through the following link (or through my social media contacts below) to set up a time for one of us to visit with your group!

