May Arrives: What To Expect

We are moving right along in 2020! May is here! What can we expect over the next month. First, we are still in our severe weather season. May technically is the last month of that in the Tennessee Valley. Here is a graphic from the National Weather Service in Birmingham still showing a spike in tornadoes across the state.

Tornadoes by month across the state (NWS Birmingham)

Temperatures Heating Up!

May can get hot! We are getting a small taste of that warmth this weekend. We are expecting highs in the lower to middle 80s Saturday and Sunday. Sunday could be the warmest day of the year with a high of 85°. We hit 84° on March 27, 2020.

Here is a look at the climate data for May. We start the month with an average high of 78° and end it with an average ballooning to 85°. We’ve had several years where we’ve hit 90° or higher this month. By the end of the month, records are in the upper 90s. Every once in awhile we’ll get a tropical storm in the month of May. According to NOAA, 60% of all ‘non-seasonal’ tropical storms (not June to November) occur in the month of May. Something else to watch.

What about rain?

May is a wetter month for us on average. It’s third behind December and March with 5.11″. We’ve already had 66% of our yearly total just four months into the year. We’ll see what happens! By the way, once we get into June, hurricane season starts. The humidity takes over as that Bermuda high strengthens. We’ll be sweating it out the rest of the summer!

