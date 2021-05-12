May 2021 running cooler than average, but not the coldest on record

We are over a third of the way through May, and already this month is shaping up to be much cooler compared to average.

In fact, May 2021 is on track to be the second coldest May on record for the Huntsville area, with an average temperature of 63.8 degrees. The coldest May on record occurred in 1976, with an average temperature of 63.1 degrees.

So far, May 2021 has featured plenty of morning lows in the 40s and afternoon highs in the 70s. The “coldest” afternoon high occurred on May 10, when thermometers only reached 66 degrees.

But this is not the coldest high on record in the month of May for the Huntsville area. The coldest high to occur in the month of May is a chilly 49 degrees, which occurred on May 3, 1921. Just a few years ago, the high only reached 53 degrees on May 5, 2027.

The coldest low so far this month is 45 degrees, but that pales in comparison to the record coldest May mornings in Huntsville’s history.

Gentle warm up on the way this weekend

Afternoon highs this week are expected to stay in the low 70s through Friday before eventually climbing into the upper 70s/low 80s this weekend. The average high for mid-May is 82 degrees, so it will be nearly a week before temperatures approach “average” again.

Saturday morning will be clear and cool, with sunrise temperatures in the upper 40s to low 50s — a good 10 degrees colder than average. Plentiful sunshine in the afternoon means afternoon highs will eventually rise to the upper 70s as more humid air is pulled into the region.

Sunday morning won’t be nearly as chilly, as the humid air will prevent temperatures from plummeting much lower than the mid 50s. Sunday afternoon will feel quite toasty compared to the previous several days as highs climb into the low 80s.

